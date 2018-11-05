wrestling / News
Triple H Having Surgery Tomorrow, Shares Pic of Injury
– Triple H took to his social media accounts to reveal that he’s having surgery tomorrow morning to repair his torn pectoral muscle. You can see the post below, which includes a picture of the extent of the injury.
The recovery time for torn pectorals is usually somewhere between five to nine months, meaning that he may well miss out on any potential match at WrestleMania 35.
Surgery in the AM…
…makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018