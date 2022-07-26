Triple H Holds Talent Meeting Before WWE Raw

Fresh off his appointment as the man in charge of creative in WWE, Triple H held a talent meeting before tonight’s Raw. As noted, WWE announced that Triple H has taken over “all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative” in addition to his role as EVP of Talent Relations. The Game held a meeting with talent before tonight’s show according to Fightful Select.

According to the report, Triple H led the meeting and told talent that there will be a level of transparency moving forward that some felt didn’t exist previously, and wants to keep communication lines open between talent and himself. He also said that he wants work to be “fun.”

The general consensus out of the meeting was a positive one and that the meeting went very well. WWE has been criticized by talent (usually former) in recent years for the difficulty in getting a meeting with Vince McMahon, with some saying they had to wait hours for face time.

In addition, PWInsider reports that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were backstage overseeing Raw, while Vince McMahon was not backstage and Shane McMahon was not seen at the taping.