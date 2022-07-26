wrestling / News
Triple H Holds Talent Meeting Before WWE Raw
Fresh off his appointment as the man in charge of creative in WWE, Triple H held a talent meeting before tonight’s Raw. As noted, WWE announced that Triple H has taken over “all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative” in addition to his role as EVP of Talent Relations. The Game held a meeting with talent before tonight’s show according to Fightful Select.
According to the report, Triple H led the meeting and told talent that there will be a level of transparency moving forward that some felt didn’t exist previously, and wants to keep communication lines open between talent and himself. He also said that he wants work to be “fun.”
The general consensus out of the meeting was a positive one and that the meeting went very well. WWE has been criticized by talent (usually former) in recent years for the difficulty in getting a meeting with Vince McMahon, with some saying they had to wait hours for face time.
In addition, PWInsider reports that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were backstage overseeing Raw, while Vince McMahon was not backstage and Shane McMahon was not seen at the taping.
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Talent Set To Be Included, Rey Mysterio Celebration, More
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE, Vince’s Impact On Wrestling Industry
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Frustrated With Shane Over Royal Rumble 2022 Situation
- Becky Lynch Says She Wasn’t ‘Engineered In A Lab’, Plans To Leave WWE Summerslam As Champion