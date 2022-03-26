Triple H Talked About Doing Something at WrestleMania 38, Says He’s Back in the Office

The now-retired Triple H revealed that before his health scare that pushed him to hang the boots up he had talked about doing something at WrestleMania 38. As noted earlier, the WWE executive revealed in an interview with Stephan A. Smith that he retired after nearly dying last year after a bout of viral pneumonia. Fightful has a couple more highlights from the discussion as you can see below:

On originally considering doing something at WrestleMania 38: “I was already at a place in my career, as far as the in-ring goes, where I was comfortable being done and finished. If the right thing came along, I hadn’t really said much, but if the right thing came along and they wanted me to do it…I had a conversation with Vince McMahon about doing something at WrestleMania this year in Dallas. We had talked about and there were plans for. Obviously, when this happened, it shut all that down. As far as the schedule, WWE is an intense place, it’s 24/7 and you’re running, running, running. It put things in perspective for me.”

On his future in wrestling: “My foot is not off the gas. In some manner, I have to step back a little bit, I’m still in recovery and my endurance is not quite what it used to be before. I’m back in the office. I’m fully focused on recruiting and developing our talent for the future. Whether that’s at the Performance Center, finding the next young stud that’s out there, male or female, Gable Steveson, two-time NCAA Champion, Gold Medal at the Olympics, his next step is with WWE. With us, it’s finding that and creating that future. That’s the biggest focus for me. As we move forward from there, it’s making sure WWE is a success for generations to come.”