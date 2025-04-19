– During last night’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Vince McMahon was among the people Triple H thanked and mentioned during his speech last night, of which you can see some footage and highlights below:

Triple H on Vince McMahon: “It’s a complicated story and relationship, but in so many ways I wouldn’t be here without him, not just in my business life, which would be enough on its own. My career, he’s the one who saw something in me creatively, invited me to those production meetings, taught me, let me sit under that learning tree, encouraged me to sit under the Pat [Patterson] learning tree and continue to learn, but also in my personal life, my family.”

On why he loves Vince McMahon: “He wasn’t just my boss, he wasn’t just a friend, he wasn’t just a mentor. He would become my father-in-law. He’s — my wife, the person I love most in this world, he’s her father. He’s my kids’ grandfrather. So, it’s complicated. When there’s somebody who helps propel you that far, you owe them so much. He taught me so much. What to do, what not to do. I’m grateful for all those lessons. I love you Vince, and thank you.”

Vince McMahon resigned from his post as Executive Chairman of the Board of WWE parent company TKO in January 2024 following allegations of sexual misconduct by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Grant’s civil lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis is currently still ongoing.