WWE News: Triple H Talks Video Games on UpUpDownDown, Stock Closes Up

– In celebration of UpUpDownDown’s 2 millionth subscriber, Xavier Woods had Triple H appear on the channel. You can see the video below from VidCon of Woods and The Game talking about video games, the home arcade cabinet Triple H has for his kids and more. The NXT mastermind says that he hasn’t played video games in a long time and the last one he played was Metal Gear, which he would play when it first came out as a way to unwind and “disconnect” from the road. He added because he didn’t know how to find help online, he would play the same level for six months until finally he would beat it because “the game felt bad for me.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.57 on Friday, up $2.20 (3.08%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.26% on the day.