WWE News: Triple H Teases Paul Ellering Being Paired With New NXT Talent, Shinsuke Nakamura Wishes Saudi Arabia Good Luck in the World Cup, Shelton Benjamin Wants Another Round With Daniel Bryan
– During today’s Triple H media call, Triple H gave an update on Paul Ellering. He stated that he wasn’t part of the decision to separate Ellering from The Authors of Pain, and says he and Ellering have spoken and that they have discussed possibly pairing Ellering with another NXT talent.
– Shinsuke Nakamura wished Saudi Arabia good luck in the 2018 World Cup…
نجم #WWE شينسكي ناكامورا يتمنى التوفيق للمنتخب السعودي في لقائه غدا أمام روسيا في افتتاح كأس العالم#كأس_العالم #السعودية #روسيا #المونديال #WorldCup #Saudi #football #الأخضر #السعودية_في_المونديال #الأخضر_في_المونديال @WWE @ShinsukeN @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RpwnRgUwoD
— WWE MENA (@WWEmena) June 13, 2018
– Shelton Benjamin posted the following after his match with Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown…
@WWEDanielBryan We’re gonna have to Run that again. That is IF there’s anything left of you after @BigCassWWE is done with you at #MITB
— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) June 13, 2018