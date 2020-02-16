wrestling / News
Triple H Teases ‘Something Special’ Getting Prepped for NXT TakeOver
February 16, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE’s Triple H revealed on Twitter today that the NXT team is working on “something special” for tonight. You can check out his tweet below.
Triple H wrote, “Doors are open @ModaCenter in #NXTPortland … we’re only a few hours from #NXTTakeOver. The entire
@WWENXT team is working something special. We’re LIVE at 7pm ET/4pm PT ONLY on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXT”
NXT TakeOver is set for tonight at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
Doors are open @ModaCenter in #NXTPortland … we’re only a few hours from #NXTTakeOver. The entire @WWENXT team is working something special.
We’re LIVE at 7pm ET/4pm PT ONLY on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/VDbR4ZKzi7
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Jr. Was Paid For Teaching By Agency Embroiled in Mississippi Welfare Scandal
- The Rock on the Passing Of His Father, Their Complicated Relationship And When He Knew His Dad Was Proud of Him
- Jim Ross On What Would Have Headlined WrestleMania X8 Had the nWo Not Come In, If They Considered Brock Lesnar vs. Steve Austin
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed