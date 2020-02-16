Triple H Teases ‘Something Special’ Getting Prepped for NXT TakeOver

– WWE’s Triple H revealed on Twitter today that the NXT team is working on “something special” for tonight. You can check out his tweet below.

Triple H wrote, “Doors are open @ModaCenter in #NXTPortland … we’re only a few hours from #NXTTakeOver. The entire

@WWENXT team is working something special. We’re LIVE at 7pm ET/4pm PT ONLY on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXT”

NXT TakeOver is set for tonight at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.