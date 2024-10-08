Triple H Thanks Goldberg For Coming to WWE Bad Blood, Says They’ll Talk Soon

Triple H took to social media to thank Goldberg for appearing at WWE Bad Blood and said they’ll “talk soon.” The WWE Hall of Famer was in attendance at Saturday’s PPV and was called out by Gunther during the show, teasing a battle between them. Triple H posted a video of himself and Goldberg backstage after the show and wrote:

“Thanks for coming to #WWEBadBlood @Goldberg. We’ll talk more very soon…”

No word on if or when Goldberg might appear for WWE again. Triple H said during the post-show presser that “We will see” regarding a future appearance.