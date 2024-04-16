Triple H Thanks Rhea Ripley Following WWE Raw

– As previously reported, Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the WWE Women’s World Championship last night on Raw. Following the show, Triple H commented on Ripley via social media, noting that she will come back even more dominant than ever and thanked her for her title reign.

Triple H wrote, “Absolutely no doubt in my mind that @RheaRipley_WWE will come back tougher, stronger and more dominant than ever. Thank you, Rhea, for a reign that the entire @WWEUniverse can be proud of.” The post also included a video of Triple H embracing Ripley backstage. You can view that clip below.

Rhea Ripley reportedly suffered the injury during last week’s Raw, and she’s expected to be on the shelf for several months.