wrestling / News
Triple H Thanks Rhea Ripley Following WWE Raw
– As previously reported, Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the WWE Women’s World Championship last night on Raw. Following the show, Triple H commented on Ripley via social media, noting that she will come back even more dominant than ever and thanked her for her title reign.
Triple H wrote, “Absolutely no doubt in my mind that @RheaRipley_WWE will come back tougher, stronger and more dominant than ever. Thank you, Rhea, for a reign that the entire @WWEUniverse can be proud of.” The post also included a video of Triple H embracing Ripley backstage. You can view that clip below.
Rhea Ripley reportedly suffered the injury during last week’s Raw, and she’s expected to be on the shelf for several months.
Absolutely no doubt in my mind that @RheaRipley_WWE will come back tougher, stronger and more dominant than ever. Thank you, Rhea, for a reign that the entire @WWEUniverse can be proud of. pic.twitter.com/oea07IlAUl
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2024