Triple H Thanks Fans For WWE’s ‘Groundbreaking Year’

Triple H took to social media to thank the WWE fanbase for the company’s “groundbreaking year.” The WWE creative head posted to his Twitter account on Monday, writing:

“Wishing a happy and healthy holiday season to the @WWEUniverse. 2023 was a groundbreaking year for @WWE, and it wouldn’t have been possible without each and every one of you. Excited to look back at the very best of 2023 on tonight’s special episode of #WWERaw, 8/7c @USANetwork”

You can follow along with our live Best of 2023 Raw coverage here.