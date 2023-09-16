wrestling / News

Triple H With The Rock & Pat McAfee Backstage at WWE SmackDown

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown The Rock Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a special surprise appearance last night on WWE SmackDown. The wrestling world and the Superstars of WWE Universe were abuzz by his return, and commented on the momentous event on social media. WWE executive Triple h also shared a photo of himself with The Rock and Pat McAfee, who was also at the show last night.

Triple H tweeted in the caption of his photo, “Electrifying. #SmackDown @TheRock @PatMcAfeeShow”

A number of other WWE talents commented on The Rock’s appearance or shared photos of their interaction backstage at SmackDown on social media, which you can also see below:

Jeffrey Harris

