– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a special surprise appearance last night on WWE SmackDown. The wrestling world and the Superstars of WWE Universe were abuzz by his return, and commented on the momentous event on social media. WWE executive Triple h also shared a photo of himself with The Rock and Pat McAfee, who was also at the show last night.

Triple H tweeted in the caption of his photo, “Electrifying. #SmackDown @TheRock @PatMcAfeeShow”

A number of other WWE talents commented on The Rock’s appearance or shared photos of their interaction backstage at SmackDown on social media, which you can also see below:

Even @TheRock came to watch my layeth the Smacketh Down on Asuka!!!!!#SmackDown — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 16, 2023

10 Years Later… Chase Your Dreams 🔝💵 pic.twitter.com/oIBu7qBoaj — Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) September 16, 2023

Things Got A Little Rocky Backstage pic.twitter.com/lW5RPRCVqF — Tehuti Miles (@tehutimiles) September 16, 2023

Oh this? Just me and my coworker hangin out. 😂 🤯 Man – what an awesome surprise tonight in Denver. @therock never fails to show how much he loves this business, loves his fans, and respects all the superstars following in his footsteps. What. A. Guy. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/hlLOoaeEgM — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) September 16, 2023