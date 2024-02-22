Triple H and The Rock Both Say Rock Won’t Be At WWE Elimination Chamber

Perth will not be smelling what the Rock is cooking this weekend. In an interview with Xav and Michelle for Breakfast (via Fightful), Triple H confirmed that the People’s Champion won’t be making an appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber.

He said: “You are not [going to see Rock at Elimination Chamber]. I’m not gonna spin that because I don’t want people expecting that and not see that. The show will be spectacular, I believe when it’s done, nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight as you can imagine. We have him for a lot of events, unfortunately this was not one of them.”

This confirms what Rock himself said in a promo yesterday. He did say, that his “spirit” will be there. He also threatened to somehow fly to Perth in minutes if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins talk trash about him.