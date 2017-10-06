Triple H Says He’d Wrestle The Rock One More Time

While at the Facebook offices in Mumbai, Triple H made the following comment about a possible match with the Rock (transcript via SportsKeeda).

“About two years ago, he and I (The Rock) did a backstage promo with each other where we talked about WrestleMania, and the competitive nature of it and it lit up the internet about the possibility of it. It’s something we’ve discussed. It’s just making schedules work, he’s pretty busy, I am too. But hey, right place, right time? I’ll dance one more time with The Great One, Rock.”