Triple H On Who He Thinks Has Improved The Most In NXT

WWE's Triple H recently took part in a media conference call to discuss NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. During the conference call, Triple H spoke about who he thinks are the most improved superstars on the current NXT roster.

He said that the present roster has several superstars who have already made improvements through in-ring psychology, confidence and having minds for the business. He specifically pointed out Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan, and Velveteen Dream as superstars he was impressed with. He also praised the work of such NXT Superstars as Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler.