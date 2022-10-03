Triple H Thinks Logan Paul’s Involvement In WWE is Great, Recalls Bad Bunny’s Work Ethic

Triple H has no problem with the likes of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny being involved in WWE as long as they’re putting the work in. Paul and Bunny have had largely well-received runs in WWE thus far, and the WWE executive talked about how much effort the two put into their time in the company during an interview with LADbible TV. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the involvement of celebrities like Paul: “I think it’s great. If you said to me ‘Hey, there’s this guy Logan Paul, he wants to get involved in the wrestling business. He wants to get involved in WWE, wants to become a WWE Superstar.’ And he comes in and he’s got an attitude, and he doesn’t wanna get hurt, and he doesn’t wanna take bumps . And he doesn’t want to do what everyone else is doing, and he wants it to be special and all about him,’ I go ‘Yeah, I’m not doing that.’ When somebody comes in that loves it, that is passionate about it, that trains their ass off for it? You don’t do what he did in the events that he’s worked for us — you don’t do what he’s done at WrestleMania without a lot of hard work and a lot of effort.

On Bad Bunny’s involvement: “Same thing with Bad Bunny, this guy — he just wins artist of the year at the Video Music Awards, right? He’s arguably the biggest musical attraction on the planet. And he is like ‘Hey, when can I get in the ring for you guys again?’

“And when I tell you that he was gonna do the stuff for us with Miz and all of that at WrestleMania, and have that moment? I was very honest with him, like, ‘You’re gonna have to work really hard at this’. [He] went and got a house in Orlando, Florida just down the road. And he showed up everyday at that Performance Center. Got in that ring every single day, getting his ass kicked… He got beat up bad every single day, and he would show up every single day.”

Paul is set to face Roman Reigns for the Unidsputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th.

