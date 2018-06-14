Triple H Thinks Pete Dunne Could Be a Breakout Main Roster Star

– Triple H spoke with SunSport for a new interview promoting the UK Championship Tournament and had some high praise for Pete Dunne. You can check out a couple of highlights from the interview below:

On who he sees the most potential in among the UK talent: “I see a lot of talent there but a guy that stands out to me the most is Pete Dunne. I think his ability to take a style from years ago, to bring that classic UK style back to the modern form where he kind of blends the two, his ability to be comfortable in what he says and what he does… He’s one of those guys that just eats, sleeps, breaths it and he’s constantly learning, he’s like a sponge every time I see him and that to me is impressive. So, if I had to pick one guy it would be Pete but there is a lot of talent that I feel could be the next one to move to the main roster and really make an impact.”

On his own history in Royal Albert Hall: “It’s a very exciting time for us. Really excited about these events from June 18 to 19. Royal Albert Hall is such a historic venue – the look, the feel, everything that’s gone down there historically. I wrestled there in ’95 at the last wrestling show that was there. The aura in the place is incredible. You remember your first time at Madison Square Garden, you remember walking out at Royal Albert Hall. These two days will be extremely exciting, UK is chock-full of talent and we have the best of the best coming in at that tournament.”