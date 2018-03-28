Triple H Thinks The Time Is Right For the XFL, Talks Stephanie McMahon Competing With Him at WM

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon spoke with ESPN for an interview on Wednesday and discussed Vince McMahon bringing back the XFL and more. Highlights from The Game are below:

On Stephanie competing with him at WrestleMania: “I am absolutely comfortable with a strong, powerful woman that can handle herself, that can stand up for herself, that can kick ass in every aspect of life. I am absolutely comfortable with that.”

On how Vince is able to capture drama and keep WWE relevant: “[I think] it’s part of his philosophy of life. He preaches it to us all the time – treat everyday like it’s your first day on the job. That might have worked for you yesterday but what does it do for you today. So everyday we walk into it saying, ‘How does this relate to today?’ And that makes you keep your finger on that pulse, and I think he does that very well.”

On Vince bringing back the XFL: “I think if anything he has proven over time that you learn from failure, much more than you learn from success. He’s gone at this once and it didn’t work out. I think he learned a ton from that and he’s been chomping at the bit from the time to be right to do it again. I feel like he believes the time is right, now. I think he’s learned more fro that success and certainly I wouldn’t bet against him.”

On whether the time is right for the XFL to return: “I think the time is right in the world, I think the time is right on a global basis. Social media and the ability to get it out on a digital level. Instead of playing catch up to that, you’re starting it fresh with that. I think the time is right in a lot of ways.”