– During tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 post-show, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque asked what can be expected with WWE’s upcoming move to Netflix for Monday Night Raw and more. Triple H noted that fans can expect “more of the same” in terms of great storytelling and phenomenal athletes. Triple H did state did note that some elements of their Netflix programming are still up in the air, so fans will have to wait and see how it turns out. Below are some highlights:

Triple H on what can be expected from the WWE Netflix move: You know, I think it’s more of the same in the sense of what resonates in our business is great storytelling. It’s having phenomenal athletes. The men, the women, that do what we do, it’s having great characters for those athletes and then delivering stories, the best that we can, that keep people captivated that go from week to week. You know, if you really break down what WWE does, I don’t think there’s an entertainment source on the planet that is like it. You know, when you look at the amount of content we put out between Raw, NXT, and and SmackDown, the amount of content we put out plus monthly PLEs, plus Saturday Night’s Main Events, as we go through this, right? The amount of live content, the amount of live storytelling that we do, there’s nothing else like it. So it all stems from that.”

On the Netflix programming having the same current level of storytelling and athletics: “What should people expect? Hopefully, if we do our jobs well, they’ll get that same level of storytelling and athletics that make WWE, you know, as big as it is. You know, there’s a lot of speculation about what we’re going to go to and how it’s going to be at Netflix, and the truth is we’ll all just have to wait and see.”

On aspects of their Netflix programming being up in the air: “Even now, it’s a little bit of some of that stuff is up in the air. You know live programming going to Netflix. You saw the [Mike] Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, and it did incredible numbers. You know, things that they’ll work through there. The platform is so big for us, I believe that as long as we continue to deliver the way we’ve delivered in 2024, that it’s a game changer for us.

WWE Raw moves to Netflix starting January 6, 2025.