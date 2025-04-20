During a Flagrant podcast appearance (per Wrestling Inc), Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared that despite its monumental impact, Vince McMahon wasn’t immediately a fan of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s legendary “Austin 3:16” promo at King of the Ring 1996.

Triple H stated that McMahon was “pissed about [the promo] and hated it,” expressing doubt about its potential to resonate with fans.

On McMahon’s initial reaction: “At the time, I believe, Vince was pissed about [the promo] and hated it,” Levesque said. “Vince was like, ‘Make those shirts. I guarantee none of them sell.'”

On McMahon changing his view: “They did it, and they sold, and Vince was like, ‘This is great,'” Levesque continued. “To this day, Austin 3:16 shirts are some of our biggest selling merch.”