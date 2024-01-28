Triple H Thanks TNA & Praises Jordynne Grace, Comments on Jade Cargill At Royal Rumble

Triple H spoke to the media during the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 post-show media scrum. He talked about TNA star Jordynne Grace working the Women’s Royal Rumble, and also talked about Jade Cargill appearing in the match. Highlights from his comments are below.

On Jordynne Grace appearing at the Royal Rumble: “Jordynne Grace coming here, from TNA, their champion. I want to thank them for allowing her to be here and participate in the Royal Rumble. I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight, she’s an amazing talent. It’s exciting to be able to branch out and I’m not going to use all the cliche terms about what door people go through because it’s stupid and silly but partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime, but I’m glad she had that opportunity, it’s well deserved.”

On Jade Cargill having the X factor: “She’s got it. Whatever you want to call it. X factor. Aura. She’s got it, and then some. She’s just a different performer and I’m glad that she’s had the time to get her feet on the ground and was able to come in here and make a huge impact so the future’s incredibly bright for her and for all of us so I’m excited about that.”

