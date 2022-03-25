wrestling / News
Triple H To Discuss His Health And Future Plans On ESPN Today
In a post on Twitter, Triple H noted that he will be on ESPN’s First Take today to discuss his health and plans for the future. The interview will partially air on First Take, which runs from 10 AM ET to 12 PM ET. It will then be available in full on ESPN+ later tonight.
He wrote: “Been a while since I’ve given an update on my health and what the future has in store for me.
Check out my conversation with @stephenasmith today on @firsttake. Full interview debuts tonight on Stephen A’s World on ESPN+.”
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2022
