Various News: Triple H Turns 50 Years Old, Vince McMahon Wishes Him a Happy Birthday, Top 10 Memorable Female Guest Referees

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H celebrates his birthday today, turning 50 years old. Vince McMahon sent out a tweet wishing a happy birthday to his son-in-law. WWE also wished him a happy birthday as well on Instagram. You can check out those posts below.

Vince McMahon wrote on Twitter to Triple H, “Happy birthday to my son-in-law @TripleH, a Cerebral Assassin in any arena.”

Happy birthday to my son-in-law @TripleH, a Cerebral Assassin in any arena. pic.twitter.com/iOXSGu4CPo — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2019

– Other wrestling birthdays today include the following:

* Dolph Ziggler turns 39.

* Shannon Moore turns 40.

* Adam Hangman Page turns 28.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Memorable Female Guest Referees. You can check out that video below.