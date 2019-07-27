wrestling / News

Various News: Triple H Turns 50 Years Old, Vince McMahon Wishes Him a Happy Birthday, Top 10 Memorable Female Guest Referees

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H celebrates his birthday today, turning 50 years old. Vince McMahon sent out a tweet wishing a happy birthday to his son-in-law. WWE also wished him a happy birthday as well on Instagram. You can check out those posts below.

Vince McMahon wrote on Twitter to Triple H, “Happy birthday to my son-in-law @TripleH, a Cerebral Assassin in any arena.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the #KingOfKings, @tripleh!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

– Other wrestling birthdays today include the following:

* Dolph Ziggler turns 39.
* Shannon Moore turns 40.
* Adam Hangman Page turns 28.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Memorable Female Guest Referees. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Triple H, Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading