Various News: Triple H Turns 50 Years Old, Vince McMahon Wishes Him a Happy Birthday, Top 10 Memorable Female Guest Referees
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H celebrates his birthday today, turning 50 years old. Vince McMahon sent out a tweet wishing a happy birthday to his son-in-law. WWE also wished him a happy birthday as well on Instagram. You can check out those posts below.
Vince McMahon wrote on Twitter to Triple H, “Happy birthday to my son-in-law @TripleH, a Cerebral Assassin in any arena.”
Happy birthday to my son-in-law @TripleH, a Cerebral Assassin in any arena. pic.twitter.com/iOXSGu4CPo
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2019
– Other wrestling birthdays today include the following:
* Dolph Ziggler turns 39.
* Shannon Moore turns 40.
* Adam Hangman Page turns 28.
– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Memorable Female Guest Referees. You can check out that video below.
