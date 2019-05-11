wrestling / News
WWE Fan Complains About Vince McMahon Focusing On XFL Pipe Dream On Twitter, Triple H Likes and Unlikes Tweet
It was reported earlier this week that Triple H liked and unliked a tweet about a fan’s comment to Vince McMahon about ratings dropping and talent not receiving health insurance.
That tweet read: “@VinceMcMahon maybe the problem with the Raw and SmackDown ratings isn’t due to wrestlers injured, it’s that you put confusing and pointless storylines. Although it wouldn’t hurt if you gave your wrestlers insurance. Just a thought @StephMcMahon @TripleH @WWE”
Now it seems he’s done it again. A fan wrote that Vince McMahon is too busy focusing on his XFL “pipe dream” and a hard reset could help WWE. Triple H liked it and unliked it, but a fan took a screenshot before he removed his like.
So glad I screenshotted this before he unliked it. @WrestleTalk_TV he’s at it again! pic.twitter.com/M9uZ6PBl31
— SHANEAMANIA’S RUNNIN WILD (@PocketWrestling) May 11, 2019
