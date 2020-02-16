wrestling / News
Triple H on NXT Superstars Who Could be in DX, How NXT Has Changed the Business, Thinks Any Match Could Steal the Show at TakeOver
– WWE Executive Triple H answered a number of fan questions today on Twitter ahead of NXT TakeOver. You can check out some highlights below.
During the chat, Triple H was asked who from NXT would be a great fit for D-Generation X. Triple H wrote, “[Adam] Cole, Ciampa, Dream. Honorable mention: @shirai_io. @WWERoadDogg @ShawnMichaels.” WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels later wrote in response, “Whoa, whoa, whoa… Making executive decisions without me? @SuperKingofBros would be a strong candidate as well.”
Triple H on when NXT Superstars will headline WrestleMania: “We have! Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch. #WeAreNXT We’ve changed the business.”
On another NXT UK TakeOver this year: “Yes. Announcement coming very soon.”
On his most anticipated matchup tonight: “There isn’t one I’m not excited for. As always, @WWENXT start to finish. Any match can steal the show and tonight is no different.”
Doesn’t think NXT wold’ve been around much different in the Attitude Era: “I don’t think it would be much different… What I think made the attitude era great was a great in-ring product. What I think makes @WWENXT great is its in-ring product.”
