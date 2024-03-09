Triple H Shares Video Of Telling US Express About WWE Hall of Fame Induction

As previously reported, the US Express, Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham, are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In a post on Twitter, Triple H shared a video of himself telling the pair about their upcoming induction.

He wrote: “From the very first #WrestleMania… to the WWE Hall of Fame. Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham are a legendary tag team with deep family ties to our business, and their influence will be felt for generations to come. It was an honor to tell the US Express that they’re #WWEHOF bound.”