Triple H Reveals Viewership Average For WWE Speed

Triple H has revealed the average viewership for WWE Speed. The WWE creative head posted to Twitter and revealed that the Twitter-specific show draws 1.5 million average views. He wrote:

“#WWESpeed is averaging an astounding 1.5 million views per episode on @X. 20 episodes in, and we’re just getting started. Stay tuned…”

Andrade is the current WWE Speed champion. WWE’s deal with Twitter is reportedly a two-year one.