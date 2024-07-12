wrestling / News

Triple H Reveals Viewership Average For WWE Speed

July 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

Triple H has revealed the average viewership for WWE Speed. The WWE creative head posted to Twitter and revealed that the Twitter-specific show draws 1.5 million average views. He wrote:

“#WWESpeed is averaging an astounding 1.5 million views per episode on @X. 20 episodes in, and we’re just getting started. Stay tuned…”

Andrade is the current WWE Speed champion. WWE’s deal with Twitter is reportedly a two-year one.

