Triple H, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair & More Attend Hulk Hogan’s Funeral

Hulk Hogan’s funeral took place on Tuesday with Triple H, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Stephanie McMahon and more in attendance. Hogan was laid to rest in Largo, Florida at Indian Rocks Baptist Church and Flair posted to social media to note that Vince, Triple H, Kid Rock and Dennis Rodman were among those in attendance, writing:

“Even In Heaven, He Sold Out Again. The Most Beautiful Funeral I’ve Ever Attended! EVERYONE Was There. From @KidRock, To @TripleH, To @VinceMcMahon, To @dennisrodman. The Whole World Showed Up To Pay Respect To The Greatest Of Them All! Rest In Peace Hulkster!”

Page Six reports that Bam Margera and Theo Von were also in attendance, as were Paul Wight, Adam Copeland, Jacques Rougeau and Jim Duggan. Stephanie McMahon attended with Triple H.

Hogan passed away on July 24th following a heart attack at the age of 71.