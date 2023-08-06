Triple H On Vince McMahon’s Current Involvement in WWE Creative, Says Wrestling Might Not Exist Today If Not for Vince

Triple H spoke with the media during the WWE Summerslam 2023 post-show press conference. He gave a status update on Vince McMahon following his recent spinal surgery, and also addressed Vince’s involvement in WWE creative. Highlights from his comments are below.

On Vince McMahon’s recovery after spinal surgery: “I’m not a doctor, I can’t tell you how fast that recovery will be, if I’m a guessing man, I’ve seen Vince comeback from some remarkable things way faster than anybody else I’ve seen do it. He still brags he was back quicker from two quad tears faster than I was from one, so ya know, how long that is, I don’t know.”

On how wrestling might not exist today if it wasn’t for Vince McMahon: “I would just say this, the reason WWE is what it is, the reason this business, not just WWE, because you could make an argument, a very valid one, that without Vince and his vision for this business, maybe it wouldn’t be here anymore. There was some things at the time back in the day that were very popular, roller derby, things like that, that just disappeared off the face of the planet, that I can remember as a kid, watching that on TV, right after wrestling, and thinking it’s kind of a similar thing, but gone, never to be seen again. Vision of what he did changed the business, changed all of it, for 50 years, incredible run of success, no greater mind in the business.”

On Vince McMahon’s current involvement with WWE creative: “At this point in time, if all of us didn’t look at moments in time for council from him, for thoughts or ideas or if we have a question to go to him and ask, we’d be silly not to. It’s sitting next to somebody that knows about this or has forgotten more about this than you’ll ever know, maybe, and to not utilize that in some aspect. But is he day to day, no. Is he in it all the time? No. And if anybody has, he’s earned the right to do that.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.