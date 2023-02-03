Triple H Says Vince McMahon Is a ‘Tremendous Asset’ To WWE

Triple H is happy to have Vince McMahon back on the board of directors, as he noted in Thursday’s earnings call. The Game spoke during the Q4 financial results call today and talked about how he is enjoying his current role as Chief Content Officer, noting that he’s been “great” having McMahon back on the board.

“I want to reiterate just how excited I am and how much fun I am having in my role as Chief Content Officer,” Triple H said (per Fightful). “I also want to add that having Vince around has been great. I will tell you this, it has allowed me, and allow me to speak for our entire creative team, but we’re standing on the shoulders of giants. So having him back and involved, even at just the board level, comes with his incredible insight, and he is a tremendous asset to this company.”

He continued, “This is the best time of the year. We’ve kicked off the road to WrestleMania. It’s an amazing moment for WWE, and I look forward to continuing to build the business alongside this leadership team for the long term.”

As noted in our earlier recap, McMahon was not on the call which consisted of Triple H, Nick Khan, and Frank Riddick.