Triple H Reveals The One Thing He Does Better Than Vince McMahon

Triple H recently spoke with the High Performance Podcast (h/t WrestlingInc) and revealed the one thing he does better than Vince McMahon in terms of running WWE creative. He noted that he is better than Vince at celebrating wins, adding that Vince would always just focus on the next challenge instead of savoring moments of success. Highlights of his comments are below.

“I used to say to him all the time, I don’t know why you can’t enjoy any of this. You’re like the guy that climbed Mount Everest and got to the top… and then you’re like, is there a bigger hill that I can go up,” Triple H said. “I can carry the wins better, I can celebrate the wins better, I can enjoy that success.”

He added that his heart issues in 2021 changed how he views his life and his work. The issues led him to retire from in-ring competition.

“I do think that my health scare in that moment in time made me realize that none of this is the end of the world,” Triple H said. “Sometimes you have a bad day, some days it rains, next day the sun comes out.”

Triple H took over WWE creative after Vince McMahon left the company in controversy in early 2024.