Triple H Discusses Working With Vince McMahon In WWE, Vince Changing Scripts On The Fly

Triple H recently appeared on the Token CEO podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including working with Vince McMahon in WWE, how Vince changes scripts on the fly, and much more.

When discussing the WWE creative process, Triple H pointed out how quickly the company moved from one show to the next and the grind of the job (via Fightful):

“A joke a few years ago was, we got done with WrestleMania, and Vince sat down at Gorilla [Position], Steph and I were there. The show was done, everyone left, we’re sitting there and are like, ‘That was a good show.’ I don’t know if a minute went by and a production assistant walked in and handed us the first draft of Raw. Vince looked at and was like, ‘Really? I enjoyed my offseason.”

Triple H also specifically mentioned Vince’s mind for the business and how he can change his mind on the fly when it comes to the direction for talent in the ring.

“There are moments in time where you’re working with Vince where, because his mind is always going and always changing, we laugh because you’re about to walk through the curtain, your music is playing, and he’s like, ‘Oh no, don’t say that, say this.’ You’re walking down the ramp like, ‘what am I supposed to say now?’ It’s crazy.”

WWE continues to move quickly from show to show this week after two NXT events, with WrestleMania 37 set for Saturday and Sunday.