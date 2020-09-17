wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H on Wade Barrett Signing With NXT, Kushida Answers Austin Theory’s Open Challenge

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wade Barrett Vic Joseph NXT

– Triple H took to Twitter to comment on Wade Barrett signing with NXT. As previously reported, Barrett is now a full-time member of the commentary team. The Game posted:

– On tonight’s NXT, Kushida stepped up to answer Austin Theory’s open challenge as you can see below:

