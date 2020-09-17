WWE News: Triple H on Wade Barrett Signing With NXT, Kushida Answers Austin Theory’s Open Challenge

– Triple H took to Twitter to comment on Wade Barrett signing with NXT. As previously reported, Barrett is now a full-time member of the commentary team. The Game posted:

Thrilled to be “officially” working together. Wade will add a valuable perspective to the commentary table and add insight from his years of in-ring experience each week on #WWENXT. #WeAreNXT@StuBennett https://t.co/J9ekxxftlM — Triple H (@TripleH) September 16, 2020

– On tonight’s NXT, Kushida stepped up to answer Austin Theory’s open challenge as you can see below: