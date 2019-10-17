WWE News: Triple H Wants Motorhead in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Zelina Vega Gets First Action Figure

– Triple H is campaigning for Motorhead to get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The WWE star, who was close friends with Lemmy and had several Motorhead-created theme songs, posted:

For over 40 years, @myMotorhead toured the world and played louder, partied harder, and rocked audiences worldwide. It’s only fitting they take their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Let’s make it happen. https://t.co/TewhvuXZnh pic.twitter.com/iP8MjVYYCF — Triple H (@TripleH) October 17, 2019

– Zelina Vega posted to Twitter noting that she is getting her first action figure: