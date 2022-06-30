wrestling / News
Triple H Was Not Backstage At This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0 Taping
June 30, 2022 | Posted by
Post Wrestling reports that Triple H was not backstage at the WWE NXT 2.0 this past Tuesday. It was said to be the “regular crew” running the show.
Triple H was at the Performance Center last week and gave a speech noting that he was “back” and looking forward to working with people he hadn’t worked with before. He also hinted at something “exciting” coming up.
