Triple H Weighs In On John Cena’s WWE Hall Of Fame Prospects

Triple H shared his thoughts on John Cena’s WWE Hall of Fame future following the latter’s retirement announcement at Money in the Bank. Cena announced at Money in the Bank that he would be retiring in 2025, and the WWE executive was asked about Cena being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the post-event press event.

“Is the Hall of Fame in John Cena’s future? Yeah,” Triple H began (per Fightful). “We may build him his own. It absolutely is. I am of the opinion that, and obviously myself, Nick and others will discuss this. I am of the opinion that John has earned the right to say when John wants to go into the Hall of Fame. When it works for his schedule. He’s a busy man. When it works for his time. When it’s right for him as a person.”

He continued, “Sometimes, performers want to put some distance between what they did, so they can separate from it and have a return moment and feel that again after it’s subsided. Answer for John in the Hall of Fame is absolutely, yes. When? I would love to talk to him about that. As far as who, one of my first questions, ’When do you want to do it? Who do you want to put you in? That’s the respect factor. That’s also our first question to inductees. ‘Who do you want to put you in?’”