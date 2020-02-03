Triple H Weighs In On Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai Street Fight: “It’ll Be Explosive”

– Triple H has high hopes for the street fight between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox at NXT Takeover: Portland. NXT released a video of The Game being interviewed at Gronk Beach about the match, which was announced yesterday for the WWE Network event.

“Absolutely. I think it’s very fitting,” he said. “The whole situation with those two going from best friends to where they’re at now, this past week we had a match in NXT and it really didn’t solve anything, you know. Kind of ended a little bit controversially, so to speak. And I think this street fight’s a way to get it done. So Portland will be the place, it’ll happen there. It’ll be explosive, a lot of emotions coming out of it. I think Regal made the right decision.”

NXT Takeover: Portland takes place from Portland, Oregon on February 16 and airs live on WWE Network.