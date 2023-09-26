Triple H Welcomes Jade Cargill to WWE

– As previously reported, WWE has announced former AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill signing with the company earlier today. She will also start training at the Performance Center in Orlando today as well. Also, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H commented on her signing on his X account (formerly Twitter), welcoming her to WWE.

Triple H wrote, “A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game…Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill, to the @WWEUniverse.” You can view his post below: