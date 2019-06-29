wrestling / News

Triple H Welcomes Paul Heyman & Eric Bischoff to Executive Director Positions

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H took to Twitter and welcomed new WWE Executive Directors Paul Heyman & Eric Bischoff to their positions. You can see the Game’s post below.

There are conflicting reports over whether Triple H was offered the position of Smackdown Executive Director that Eric Bischoff was offered. One source said that Triple H turned down the position so as not to have to juggle NXT and Smackdown duties, though multiple other sources said that claim was false.

Bischoff and Heyman are said to be already at work in their positions.

article topics :

Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, Triple H, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

