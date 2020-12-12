Triple H On What WWE Wants In New Recruits: ‘Charisma Is King’

Triple H discussed what WWE looks for in talent during a recent discussion at the 2020 Learfield IMG College Intercollegiate Athletics Forum. Metro has some highlights from his comments, which you can check out below:

On the main thing WWE is looking for in recruits: “For us, charisma is king. I’m looking for that person, male or female, that walks into a room and you’re drawn to them. That just has that charisma factor.”

On the importance of passion for the work: “You’re looking for the people that have the skillset. But it’s funny for me, I’ll take heart and hunger. They’ll work a lot harder and they might make mistakes, but in those mistakes you’ll find excellence. And they’ll go above and beyond to prove themselves.”

on the WWE Performance Centers in Orlando and London: “[It’s] really the key to the future for us, because it allows us to create the stars of tomorrow. And when you look at the rosters of Raw, SmackDown and NXT but especially of Raw and SmackDown, 95% of those talent came through the Performance Center and that system.”