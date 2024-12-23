wrestling / News
Triple H Reveals When He Started Talking To Bad Bunny About WWE Appearance
December 23, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with the The Roommates Show (via Fightful), Triple H spoke about when he began talks with Bad Bunny about a possible appearance in WWE, after learning he was a fan. Bad Bunny went on to make multiple appearances in the company and main evented WWE Backlash last year.
Triple H said: “That’s one of the first times I realized how big of a WWE star….I obviously knew who he was and his music. I saw that clip and was like, ‘He’s a big WWE fan.’ That’s what started us talking to him.”
Bad Bunny did the Triple H water spit at a Miami Heat game and been the GOAT since LMAOO pic.twitter.com/QwcpwWNIy0
— Pav (@WrestlinGifs) February 3, 2021
