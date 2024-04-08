Triple H On Where He Sees WWE In Five Years, Wants To Make It ‘Something Even More’

Triple H has a grand design for WWE, revealing his hopes for the company in the next five years. The WWE creative head was interviewed by Megan Moran in a vide that aired during the WrestleMania 40 Night Two Kickoff show and during the conversation, he was asked where he sees the company five years from now.

“I want to reinvent all of this,” he began (per Fightful). “Not reinvent it because there is nothing wrong with it, it’s not broken. It’s not damaged. It’s the greatest form of entertainment in the world, but how do we all together take what we love so much and turn it into something even more? Going into WrestleMania next year, I think it’s going to feel like a whole new place.”

He added, “That’s less than a year from now. Five years from now, I expect it to be the same heart and soul, but with a whole new bunch of s**t that is blowing everyone’s mind.”