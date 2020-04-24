Triple H Explains Why He Never Did a Money in the Bank Match, What He Thinks His Legacy Will Be

Triple H discussed his career, why he never did a Money in the Bank match and more for a new interview with Newsweek promoting tonight’s Smackdown. You can check out some highlights below:

On what to expect from his 25 year celebration on Smackdown: “I have zero idea to be honest. This has been totally separate from me. It’s a funny thing. It was mentioned to me like, ‘yay it’s your 25th anniversary.’ I really didn’t think that much about it after that. Two weeks ago, or a little less than that, as we were coming out of the WrestleMania shows someone mentioned to me that on the 24th [of April] we need you for SmackDown. I was like, ‘I’m not scheduled to be there. I’m not working that event.’ It was just a note about the 25th and I wasn’t planning to be there. And they were like we need you to go, it’s your 25th anniversary show. And that was the first time it was brought up to me that we were doing a special show for me. I literally told them that I’m not there and that night the first ad for it was on and I was like, ‘I guess I’m there now.’ I totally forgot about it to be honest I don’t know what’s going to happen. So your guess is as good as mine.”

On if he regrets not doing a Money in the Bank match: “I have no desire to climb a high ladder and get pushed off of it. There are certain guys that are built for ladders and guys who are and I’m not one of them. My ladder matches have normally involved me whacking someone with it or getting whacked with it a lot. So climbing and falling off of it is not my forte. When the MITB ladder matches started to come around, it was built around an additional match at WrestleMania. I’ve really just had these other storylines going on where I was never sort of involved in the MITB matches themselves. I’ve had ladder matches and been involved with a lot of them. It’s never anything that I regret because you’ve never seen me do a moonsault for a reason.”

On which character iteration of his he had the most fun in: “They were all fun. That’s part of the excitement of the longevity and lasting in the business is being able to evolve and change and morph. Some of the performers who’ve been able to have longevity is because they’ve been able to morph into different things and change over time and re-create themselves sorta speak. And there are some that don’t because they don’t need to. I enjoyed all those aspects of my career. Clearly the blue blood character got me noticed and in the door. The first run with DX was ground-breaking and changing a business and the forefront of a culture change in some ways. I still have people telling me how much trouble they got in crotch-chopping and saying ‘Suck it’ when they were kids.

“And then you go to the various points in time of the career all through that and the changes that took place from when i came back from my injury to Evolution and even what we tried to do with creating characters using real life, my relationship and the authority characters and different things. They’ve all been fun and a great ride in trying to manipulate crowd reactions positively and negatively. That’s the challenge of the business and it’s fun, you want them to react and that’s the goal. They’ve all been a blast for that reason.”

On the transition into a backstage role: “At first it’s a little difficult when I went from being on the road full time to the office. Luckily I was still going to television tapings a couple days a week so that was the saving grace of it. But when you go from an existence that’s sort of a nomad and you’re on the road almost every day living out of a suitcase it becomes what you do. And you may think to yourself that you want some time off and then you’re home for a few days and you’re going stir crazy because you haven’t sat in one location for that long. It’s tough to get used to. At first I went to the office and after two days I was ready to get out because it felt like a month. And it transitioned over time and it took time to get used to that. It’s a different language and communication process. Vince [McMahon] used to say all the time that you have to know your audience. So your audience is speaking in front of business people. You have to speak to business people and in a way that I wasn’t necessarily used to. It wasn’t like I was talking in the arena with the guys talking about the business.

“Still to this day you have to know your audience. It’s a tough transition and I realized when I went from the ring to the office that I was starting back at ground zero. It was something I knew nothing about it and I had to approach it the same way I started my in-ring career and learn everything I could and use every avenue I could to learn and do the best you can and hopefully you succeed at it. I tried to make that transition and be the best business man that I can and time will tell.”

On if he has any regrets from his career: “I’m not big on it. To me the positives and the negatives all happen for a reason and they get you to where you’re at today. You make mistakes and put them behind you and learn from what came from them. Some of the biggest learnings I ever had I learned way more out of the mistakes than my successes. Some of my successes happen and I’m not sure how they did, I just found myself there, but the mistakes you have to search and find out what happened there and why and figure it out. So I wouldn’t change any of it. I couldn’t be happier with where I am. I’ve had a hell of a career, a hell of a life and it’s all been phenomenal. And even the bad parts I would keep them.”

On what he thinks his legacy will be: “It’s hard to say, especially when you look at 25 years. Ask me after 25 more and I’ll tell you what I think my legacy should be, I guess. It’s hard for me to say that. If I had to say anything it’ll be that he was the greatest sports entertainer in the world and was passionate every day about not only being a part of it, but putting it out there to entertain people, and hopefully they were. Whether it was my matches, my career or now with NXT or the talent, or in general whatever being a part of WWE is today. I know people say a lot to put a smile on people’s faces, it is what we do, so if people are entertained by what I’ve been a part of then that’s my legacy.”