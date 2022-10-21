Triple H Will Miss Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Still Under COVID-19 Protocol

PWInsider reports that Triple H is still under WWE’s COVID-19 protocol and will be forced to miss tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The Game reportedly ‘feels fine’ but is going taking precautions and going through the required process before he can return to work. It’s believed that he will be back next week, but that will depend on test results.

Triple H has been talking with the creative team and producers before tonight’s show to make sure everything lines up with what he wants.