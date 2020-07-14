WWE News: Rhea Ripley Praises Daniel Vidot, RAW in 3 Minutes

– In an interview with Wide World of Sports, Rhea Ripley praised Australian rugby star Daniel Vidot

“We’re really putting Australian wrestling on the map,” she said. “We’re really helping and I think that’s amazing. Daniel Vidot is one of my best mates. He’s super cool and down to earth. He’s come such a long way, it’s insane. I don’t spend too much time at the performance centre, but to see how far he’s come in the limited time he’s been here is incredible. He’s such a fast learner and he’s picked it up with leaps. I’m proud of him, I love watching him wrestle because I’ve seen how much he’s improved. Coming from rugby league, something that’s so different to wrestling, and picking it up this easy is something that’s incredible.”

