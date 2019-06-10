wrestling / News
Triple H Set to Work Japan Live Event This Month, Teaming With AJ Styles and The Club
June 10, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE Japan website has announced that Triple H will be working the upcoming live event in Tokyo, Japan later this month. Additionally, he’s set to work an eight-man tag team match with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Samoa Joe. So it looks like the club will be reuniting for the event.
WWE’s live event in Japan is set for June 28 in Tokyo, Japan. Another event will be held on June 29. Triple H also recently hyped the upcoming events in a video promo featuring him in his trademark throne.
