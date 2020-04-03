Triple H Addresses Criticism That It’s Unsafe To Have WrestleMania 36 This Weekend

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Triple H addressed criticism that it is unsafe to hold WrestleMania 36 this weekend, even without fans. Highlights are below.

On how WWE believes they are providing an essential service: “There’s gonna be critics of everything. I think we’re doing this, one to provide what we believe is an essential service in entertaining our fans, entertaining people around the world, and I think you see that with ESPN picking up past WrestleManias and FOX and NBC, and that partnership. We can put out content that, even our historic content is evergreen in nature because of the storytelling aspect of what we do.”

On criticism that it is unsafe to hold WrestleMania 36 this weekend, even with no crowd, because people still will need to be close to each other: “We’re taking all the precautions necessary, we’re working with the government officials very closely locally, we’re taking all the precautions, we’re screening our talent, we’re making sure that there are no risks. Anybody that is uncomfortable doing this doesn’t have to. The crew and the staff is very, very limited. We’re working the talent in waves where we bring them in for their particular stuff and then they can leave and keeping people as separated as possible, so trying to do this in as safe a way as possible yet still being able to perform a vital service and obviously we’re doing the best we can.”

