Triple H Says WrestleMania 39 ‘Smashed’ Records, Gate ‘Well Over’ $21 Million

WrestleMania 39 was a record-breaking event for WWE, according to Triple H. The WWE CCO spoke at the post-show press conference and revealed that the two-night event broke records for several metrics.

“This is the most successful WrestleMania in of all time,” he said. “We, as Roman Reigns would say, WrestleMania 39 smashed the records for viewership, for gate, for sponsorship, for merchandise for social media. I’ll have a bit more of the direct information tomorrow, but I know all those things were all-time highs.”

He noted that the gate was “well over $21 million” for the weekend and that is a record. He added that both nights were successive record breakers for attendance with 80,497 and 81,395 in the building.

