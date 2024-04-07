wrestling / News
Triple H on WrestleMania 40: ‘After Tonight…Nothing Will be the Same’
– Earlier this morning, Triple H shared a video as he got ready for WrestleMania 40: Night 2. Triple H wrote on his social media on tonight’s event, “#WrestleMania XL Saturday was epic. Bring on #WrestleMania XL Sunday.”
Triple H also wrote on Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, “Their story has captivated an entire industry for over a year. Tonight, they main event the biggest #WrestleMania EVER. No matter the outcome, after tonight… nothing will be the same. @WWERomanReigns vs. @CodyRhodes, TONIGHT at @WrestleMania XL Sunday 7e/4p @peacock @WWENetwork”
