Triple H Says He Has WrestleMania 41 Main Event Set ‘With an Asterisk’

Triple H says that he knows the main event for WrestleMania 41 already, but that (of course) it could change. The WWE CCO spoke with the SI Media Podcast and during the conversation, he was asked if he knows what the main event of WrestleMania will be this year.

“Yes, with an asterisk,” he said (per Fightful). “I cannot tell you what happens between today and Las Vegas. People get hurt, you get a phone call, ‘Have you ever considered doing this with me?’ ‘Oh, that’s an amazing opportunity. Maybe we go in a different direction.’ Sometimes you start to go down the road with a storyline and it’s not resonating the way I thought it would, ‘maybe this would be bigger.’ It can all change.”

He continued, “I’m a big, ‘Put pins in stuff far in advance.’ We had a card for WrestleMania loosely written out in October, and that’s morphed a lot. We’re sort of sitting down on a regular basis, weekly, and talking about what do we believe the shift is. Where do we see the shift happening and what do we need to move around? Can I say I have something penciled in? Yes. Do I think it will stay? I think, but I’m not sure.”

WrestleMania 41 takes place in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th.