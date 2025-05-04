Triple H Talks About Wrestling Following A Certain Logic, How It Affects Creative

In an interview with the High Performance podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Triple H gave his thoughts on the logic of wrestling storylines and how it affects his approach to the creative process. He notes that even if one match varies from another, it has to maintain the logic of that WWE world.

He said: “In the storytelling aspect of it, there’s so many variations of what we do, right? And…one of the things that’s amazing about WWE and what we do is our ability to sort of…it’s its own world, right? So it doesn’t always have to make sense. It does. Like, it has to follow your logic. You can’t be like ‘How did that happen?’ It has to follow some form of logic, but in one hand, you can have two performers in almost…the build is almost like a sporting event, right? Two champions match [up], and the two guys are training, and one’s a little bit of the underdog, and the other is a dominant champion. You’re sort of replicating a sports build. And then I can have The Undertaker, on the other hand, when he puts his arms up, the lights come on, and…he has magic powers, and…you just can’t stop him. You’ll hit him with a big move, and he sits up like he’s in a movie. The character’s fantastic and crazy and out there.“